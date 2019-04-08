Juventus coach Allegri: Ronaldo will be back for Ajax

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is "confident" that Cristiano Ronaldo will be fit for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday morning (Singapore time).

Ronaldo, who has scored 24 goals in 36 appearances and provided 12 assists in his first season for Juve, has been out of action since March 25 after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty with Portugal.

"He always feels ready, but I told him to rest . We are confident of having him at Ajax on Wednesday," Allegri said yesterday after Juve's narrow 2-1 win over AC Milan.

In Ronaldo's absence, teenage sensation Moise Kean has stepped in and the 19-year-old Italian bagged the winner against Milan to put Juve one step away from an eighth consecutive Serie A title.

The Turin giants will seal a 35th Scudetto if second-placed Napoli lose at home against Genoa this morning.