Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri loses to Napoli on his return

Serie A leaders Juventus suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Napoli yesterday morning (Singapore time), with coach Maurizio Sarri returning to his former club for the first time since leaving for Chelsea in 2018.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo scoring for the eighth straight match, Juve saw their lead cut to three points by Inter Milan, who drew 1-1 at home to Cagliari.

Midfielder Piotr Zielinski, one of Sarri's purchases during his three-year stint at Napoli, broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute and captain Lorenzo Insigne hooked in the home side's second goal with four minutes left.