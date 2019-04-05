Juventus could seal eighth successive title on Sunday

Juventus will have a first shot at clinching an eighth successive Serie A title this weekend, although they will need help from the only team to have beaten them in the league this season.

Second-placed Napoli's shock 2-1 loss at Empoli yesterday morning (Singapore time) has left the Turin side a massive 18 points clear, meaning Juventus will clinch the title if they beat AC Milan at home on Saturday and then Napoli lose at home on Sunday to Genoa.

That combination would leave Massimiliano Allegri's side 21 points clear with seven games each to play and a better head-to-head record over Napoli. They would also remain on course to break their own Serie A record of 102 points set in 2013-14, the last season before Antonio Conte left and was replaced by current coach Allegri.

Five-time World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the Milan game with a thigh injury, but Allegri said after the 2-0 win over Cagliari on Tuesday that their injury crisis was easing with Mario Mandzukic available and Leonardo Spinazzola, Douglas Costa and Paulo Dybala all close to returning. - REUTERS

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS

Genoa 0 Inter Milan 4, AS Roma 2 Fiorentina 2, Frosinone 3 Parma 2, Spal 1 Lazio 0, Torino 2 Sampdoria 1