Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo on target for sixth straight Serie A game

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his superb scoring form as Juventus won 2-1 away to AS Roma yesterday morning (Singapore time) and moved two points clear at the top of Serie A.

Merih Demiral put the Italian champions ahead in the third minute, before Ronaldo fired home a penalty to double their advantage with just 10 minutes played.

It was Ronaldo's 14th league goal of the season and his ninth in the last six Serie A appearances.

Things got worse for Roma towards the end of the first half, when winger Nicolo Zaniolo was taken off in tears on a stretcher. The club confirmed that the 20-year-old had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The hosts pulled one back on 68 minutes through a Diego Perotti penalty, before Juve substitute Gonzalo Higuain had a late strike ruled out for offside.

The result leaves Juventus on 48 points at the top of the table at the midway stage of the season, two ahead of Inter Milan, while Roma are fifth on 35 points.

"We played well for a good 60 minutes and suffering at the Stadio Olimpico against Roma is almost inevitable," Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri told Sky Sport Italia.