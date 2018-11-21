Juventus deny involvement with breakaway league

Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli said yesterday that the Italian champions were not involved in talks over a breakaway European Super League and remained committed to Uefa competitions.

Earlier this month, German magazine Der Spiegel reported that plans for a European Super League were back on the agenda after several previous discussions came to nothing.

Der Spiegel and European Investigative Collaborations, a network of international media, citing leaked documents, reported that a fresh plan had recently been drafted by Spanish company Key Capital Partners for Real Madrid.

The plan foresees 11 top European clubs creating a Super League in 2021 when the current agreement on the Champions League format and revenue sharing ends. Juve were named as one of 11 prospective founders for the closed breakaway league, but Agnelli told the BBC that the Italian club had not been involved.

Agnelli, who is also chairman of the European Club Association, which represents more than 200 European clubs, said: "I can confirm we have never seen, never discussed, never been involved in the creation of this document. We are fully engaged with Uefa in shaping the game going forward."

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin told the BBC that European football's governing body has ruled out a Super League.

"The Super League will not happen," said Ceferin.