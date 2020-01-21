Juventus down Parma as Cristiano Ronaldo extends scoring streak

Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice to continue his sensational scoring run and help Juventus defeat Parma 2-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 34-year-old's deflected shot opened the scoring in the first half, but Juve were pegged back after the break when Andreas Cornelius headed in from a corner-kick.

Ronaldo restored the home side's advantage just three minutes later with a low strike that took his season's tally to 16 league goals, 11 of which have come in his last seven appearances.

"We knew that Inter drew and Lazio won, so it was important to build an advantage," Ronaldo told Sky Sport Italia.

"They were two important goals, it was a tough game as Parma are very organised and difficult to beat, but we fought hard and got the victory."