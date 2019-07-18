Juventus fans chant for Paul Pogba at Matthijs de Ligt’s medical

Matthijs de Ligt posing for photos with Juventus fans before his medical.

Juventus supporters made their preferred next target known at Matthijs de Ligt medical in Turin yesterday.

They chanted for the return of midfielder Paul Pogba at the sight of his agent Mino Raiola, who also represents de Ligt.

Raiola was given a rock star's welcome when he arrived for his Dutch client's medical, ahead of a reported 75 million euros (S$114.3m) move from Ajax Amsterdam.

Pogba played for the Italian champions from 2012 to 2016, before joining Manchester United for a then-world record fee of £89.3 million (S$150.9m).

But the Frenchman, and more recently Raiola, have been open about his desire to leave Old Trafford.

Asked about Pogba's future yesterday, Raiola said: "Pogba is in Manchester today. I don't know tomorrow."

While it still is unclear if Pogba will return to Turin, it seems almost certain 19-year-old de Ligt will join Juventus.

Juve posted a clip of the Ajax captain, who is considered the best young centre-back in Europe, saying: : "Hello Bianconeri, this is Matthijs, I'm really happy to be here."

With seemingly every big club in Europe chasing de Ligt's signature, Raiola explained the Dutchman's decision to chose Juve, saying: "Juve are the best team for him. It's important for a defender to come to Italy.

"He can learn to become the best in the world here...

"It's always good to play alongside great champions like (Leonardo) Bonucci. As for whether (Cristiano) Ronaldo told him to join Juve, you have to ask him. I don't know."

With the Italian champions playing Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur at the National Stadium on Sunday, de Ligt's first match in Juve colours could be in Singapore.