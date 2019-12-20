Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo leaps to bag winner

Cristiano Ronaldo's scoring streak continued yesterday morning (Singapore time), as the Juventus forward netted a soaring header to secure a 2-1 victory at Sampdoria.

The Portugal star hung in the air to meet a cross before planting a header into the top of the net for the winning goal on the stroke of half-time. The strike was Ronaldo's sixth in his past five matches.

Earlier, Gianluca Caprari had cancelled out Paulo Dybala's opener for Juve.

Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri said all he could do was applaud.