Juventus to isolate after Weston McKennie gets Covid-19

Serie A champions Juventus have sent their squad into isolation after midfielder Weston McKennie tested positive for Covid-19, the Turin club said in a statement yesterday.

The club, who made the announcement after forward Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive while with the Portugal national team, made it clear that training and matches would continue as normal for players who continue to test negative.

"This procedure will allow all persons who return negative tests to continue regular training and match activities, but will not allow contact with people outside of the group," the club said in a statement.

The squad previously went into isolation on Oct 3 after two club employees tested positive.

Juventus visit Crotone in their next Serie A match on Sunday morning (Singapore time).