Juventus maintain lead at top with Atalanta victory

Cristiano Ronaldo missed Juventus' trip to Atalanta on Saturday despite his four-goal spree for Portugal as he recovers from a knee problem, but the Italian giants still managed a 3-1 win.

Maurizio Sarri's side left it late to seal victory in Bergamo after Robin Gosens had nodded Atalanta ahead after 56 minutes.

Gonzalo Higuain hit back with two goals in eight minutes before Paulo Dybala marked his 200th Serie A appearance with the third goal one minute into injury time.

Juve stay one point ahead of second-placed Inter Milan, who trounced Torino 3-0 in torrential rain in Turin. Lautaro Martinez, Stefan de Vrij and Romelu Lukaku got the goals.

"We suffered but, in the final 20 minutes we gave everything we had to bring the win home," said Sarri.