Juventus not retirement home: Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo said yesterday that he's "different" from other players of his age who move to China or Qatar for mega-money deals, during an official unveiling as a Juventus player.

He added that he wanted to help bring Champions League success to his new club.

With the World Cup over, the superstar attacker's 100 million-euro (S$160 million) move from European champions Real Madrid has put all eyes on the Italian champions and Serie A, and Ronaldo said that he wasn't "here on holiday".

"I'm different from other players who think their careers are over when they're my age," said the 33-year-old Portugal captain.

"I want to show that I'm not like the others, I'm different.

"Players of my age go to China or Qatar, so coming to such an important club at this stage in my career makes me very happy."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was his usual confident self at a press conference held largely in Portuguese at Juve's state-of-the-art Allianz Stadium that was attended by media from all over the globe, saying that he had "nothing to prove to anyone".