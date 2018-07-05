Football

Juventus offer deal to Ronaldo: reports

Jul 05, 2018 06:00 am

Cristiano Ronaldo has received an offer to leave Real Madrid and join Italian champions Juventus, a source close to the player told Reuters yesterday.

According to Sky sources, Real are considering the bid, reportedly in the region of £88 million (S$158m).

Ronaldo, 33, is the Spanish club's all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions and has won two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with them.

However, the five-time World Player of the Year has had frequent fallouts with Real and had declared his intention to leave on several occasions over the years. - REUTERS

Mbappe (France) jerseys sold out
Football

Big teams' early exits affecting jersey sales

