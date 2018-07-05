Juventus offer deal to Ronaldo: reports
Cristiano Ronaldo has received an offer to leave Real Madrid and join Italian champions Juventus, a source close to the player told Reuters yesterday.
According to Sky sources, Real are considering the bid, reportedly in the region of £88 million (S$158m).
Ronaldo, 33, is the Spanish club's all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions and has won two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with them.
However, the five-time World Player of the Year has had frequent fallouts with Real and had declared his intention to leave on several occasions over the years. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now