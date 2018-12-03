Juventus open 11-point lead

Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty to cap a 3-0 win for Juventus at Fiorentina yesterday morning (Singapore time), as the Italian champions continued their charge to an eighth straight league title by opening an 11-point lead on top of Serie A.

Ronaldo slotted in his 10th goal from 14 league games from the spot after 79 minutes, adding to Rodrigo Bentancur's opener after half an hour, with Giorgio Chiellini volleying in after 69 minutes.

Second-placed Napoli visit Atalanta tomorrow morning (Singapore time). - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS: