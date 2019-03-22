Juventus opt for Asian leg of ICC, amid Ronaldo's rape probe

Juventus will take part in the International Champions Cup in Asia and not in the United States, amid Cristiano Ronaldo's rape investigation there.

Juventus' games will "mostly likely be in China and Singapore", eliminating the risk of the Portuguese star being detained by authorities in the US as part of their investigations, reported the New York Times.

The Italian giants have confirmed their participation in the event with the official programme to be unveiled next Wednesday.

Ronaldo, 34, has denied allegations made by former model Kathryn Mayorga that he sexually assaulted her in Las Vegas in 2009.