Juventus opt for Asian leg of ICC, amid Ronaldo's rape probe
Juventus will take part in the International Champions Cup in Asia and not in the United States, amid Cristiano Ronaldo's rape investigation there.
Juventus' games will "mostly likely be in China and Singapore", eliminating the risk of the Portuguese star being detained by authorities in the US as part of their investigations, reported the New York Times.
The Italian giants have confirmed their participation in the event with the official programme to be unveiled next Wednesday.
Ronaldo, 34, has denied allegations made by former model Kathryn Mayorga that he sexually assaulted her in Las Vegas in 2009.
Las Vegas police asked Ronaldo to submit a DNA sample in January as part of their investigation into rape allegations made against him. - AFP
Wales scrape 1-0 win without a host of stars
Wales needed a stoppage-time goal from Liverpool teenager Ben Woodburn to beat Trinidad and Tobago 1-0 in a friendly yesterday morning (Singapore time), after manager Ryan Giggs left Gareth Bale out of the home side in Wrexham.
Bale was one of several players, including Aaron Ramsey and David Brooks, omitted by Giggs just days before the team begin their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign against Slovakia in Cardiff on Sunday.
"Of course it's disappointing for the fans. They want to see the likes of Gareth, but I had to make sure we are ready for Sunday," Giggs said.
"We have the advantage in this first game. Slovakia play Thursday then Sunday, it's a two-and-a-half day turnaround. I wanted to make that advantage count, both physically and mentally." - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now