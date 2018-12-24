Football

Juventus pile misery on Roma

Mario Mandzukic.PHOTO: EPA
Dec 24, 2018 06:00 am

Mario Mandzukic scored as Juventus defeated AS Roma 1-0 to heap further misery on the crisis club and keep the champions unbeaten and on track for an eighth straight Serie A title.

The Croat headed in the winner in the 34th minute to put the league leaders back eight points clear of Napoli.

Roma, meanwhile, are 10th in the 20-team table.

The defeat could have been harsher but for Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen denying Cristiano Ronaldo, with Douglas Costa having a late goal ruled out following a video assistant referee check because of a foul in the build-up.

"We haven't won anything yet," said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri. "The important thing is to be a few points ahead of Napoli on the 29th of December."

Juve travel to Atalanta on Boxing Day and host Sampdoria on Dec 29, before the Serie A takes a three-week winter break. - AFP

