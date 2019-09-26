Juventus pip Mario Balotelli’s Brescia

Juventus came from behind to go top of Serie A with a 2-1 win at Brescia yesterday morning (Singapore time), as Mario Balotelli marked his return to Italian football.

Alfredo Donnarumma gave the hosts an early lead at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti, but Juve hit back through a Jhon Chancellor own-goal and a Miralem Pjanic strike.

Balotelli made his debut for his hometown club after completing a four-match ban that he earned at Marseille last season, while the visitors were without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo.