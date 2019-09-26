Juventus pip Mario Balotelli’s Brescia
Juventus came from behind to go top of Serie A with a 2-1 win at Brescia yesterday morning (Singapore time), as Mario Balotelli marked his return to Italian football.
Alfredo Donnarumma gave the hosts an early lead at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti, but Juve hit back through a Jhon Chancellor own-goal and a Miralem Pjanic strike.
Balotelli made his debut for his hometown club after completing a four-match ban that he earned at Marseille last season, while the visitors were without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo.
Inter Milan can regain top spot if they avoid defeat in this morning's match against Lazio. - REUTERS
Fifa, stakeholders propose cap on agents' commissions
World football body Fifa yesterday said it and football stakeholders had agreed to recommend a cap on agents' commissions and a limit on loans as it looks to reform the current transfer system.
Fifa said the Football Stakeholders Committee had agreed on the "establishment of a cap on agents' commissions (10 per cent of the transfer fee for agents of releasing clubs, three per cent of the player's remuneration for player agents and three per cent of the player's remuneration for agents of engaging clubs)."
It also agreed on limiting multiple representation to avoid conflicts of interest. - REUTERS
Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri out until mid-October
Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri will be out until the middle of October after sustaining a thigh injury during Sunday's 2-1 English Premier League defeat by leaders Liverpool, manager Frank Lampard has said.
Italian international Palmieri, who has started five out of six league games this season, was joined in the treatment room by fellow defender Andreas Christensen after the Danish centre-back suffered a knee problem in the same match.
Lampard's side, who are 11th in the league with eight points, host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. - REUTERS
