Football

Juventus pip Napoli in 7-goal thriller

Sep 02, 2019 06:00 am

An injury-time own goal by Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly handed Juventus a 4-3 win yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Goals from Danilo, Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo had given the hosts a 3-0 lead, but Napoli fought back with goals in the last 25 minutes by Kostas Manolas, Hirving Lozano and Giovanni di Lorenzo.

Koulibaly then made it a nightmare end for Napoli, who finished on the wrong end of a 4-3 scoreline after winning by the same margin at Fiorentina the previous weekend. - AFP

Neymar to stay at PSG as move to Barcelona is called off: Reports
Football

Neymar to stay at PSG as move to Barcelona is called off: Reports

Related Stories

Barcelona off to their worst start in 11 years

Richarlison brace helps Everton see off Wolverhampton Wanderers

Juergen Klopp, Jordan Henderson play down Sadio Mane outburst

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football