Juventus pip Napoli in 7-goal thriller
An injury-time own goal by Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly handed Juventus a 4-3 win yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Goals from Danilo, Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo had given the hosts a 3-0 lead, but Napoli fought back with goals in the last 25 minutes by Kostas Manolas, Hirving Lozano and Giovanni di Lorenzo.
Koulibaly then made it a nightmare end for Napoli, who finished on the wrong end of a 4-3 scoreline after winning by the same margin at Fiorentina the previous weekend. - AFP
