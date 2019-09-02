Juventus pip Napoli in 7-goal thriller

An injury-time own goal by Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly handed Juventus a 4-3 win yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Goals from Danilo, Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo had given the hosts a 3-0 lead, but Napoli fought back with goals in the last 25 minutes by Kostas Manolas, Hirving Lozano and Giovanni di Lorenzo.