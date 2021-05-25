Juventus sneak into top four at Napoli’s expense

Juventus climbed into the top four on the final day of the Serie A season to secure Champions League qualification after the Turin club beat Bologna 4-1 and other results went their way yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Andrea Pirlo's Juve side moved one point above Napoli into fourth place as the outgoing Gennaro Gattuso's team could only muster a 1-1 draw with mid-table Hellas Verona.

Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici said Serie A top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo's surprising omission from the starting XI was amicable, and Juve made a fast start in his absence as Federico Chiesa put them in front after five minutes.

Alvaro Morata and Adrien Rabiot struck before half-time to put the result beyond doubt and Morata doubled his tally early in the second half before Riccardo Orsolini pulled one back late on.

Despite Juve not winning the title for the first time since 2011, Pirlo said he deserved another season at the helm, claiming he has put the club "on the right path".