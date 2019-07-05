Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo will be in Singapore for ICC

The decibels going up by a few notches, along with the posters and photographs, as football star Ronaldo walks into the Yumin Primary School hall.

High-fives from Ronaldo for lucky and ecstatic fans in the front row.

Football fans in Singapore can look forward to Cristiano Ronaldo returning to the Republic in just over two weeks.

The New Paper understands from sources close to the player that the 34-year-old Portuguese forward is certain to be part of the Juventus squad that will be here later this month for the Singapore leg of the International Champions Cup (ICC) pre-season tournament at the National Stadium.

Juventus will play Tottenham Hotspur on July 21, a day after Ronaldo's former club Manchester United face Inter Milan.

The news will be music to the ears of football fans here, who have been let down by the no-show of star names in previous years.

When Argentina played Singapore in an international friendly in June 2017, superstar Lionel Messi, along with Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi and Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain pulled out, owing to "personal reasons".

Last year, Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe skipped the ICC in Singapore, as they were on a break following the World Cup.

Ronaldo has been on international duty during the off-season, helping Portugal win the inaugural Nations League on home soil last month.

His Juventus side's date with Spurs will represent the first game of their pre-season campaign.

"BIG SEASON"

Ronaldo, according to his adviser and image rights manager Luis Correia, is looking forward to a "big season" with the Turin giants.

When asked what Ronaldo's ambitions were for the new season, Correia, who was also at Yumin Primary School yesterday, said: "It is the same as always - to win everything.

"All his career, he has been fully committed to his team and I don't think any word except winning is in his head, regarding the new season.

"He always loves to be here (in Singapore) and he has an opportunity to relax before the start of a big season." - DEEPANRAJ GANESAN