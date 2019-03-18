Football

Juventus suffer first league defeat

Mar 18, 2019 06:00 am

Juventus fell to their first Serie A defeat of the season yesterday as Genoa won 2-0, the second time they have taken points off the champions this term, having drawn 1-1 in Turin in October.

Stefano Sturaro put the home side in front in the second half before fellow substitute Goran Pandev secured the win with 10 minutes left.

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri, who left Cristiano Ronaldo out of the matchday squad, cut a frustrated figure.

"I expected a different Juventus," Allegri said.

"We did not put in a good performance and we made some mistakes." - REUTERS

Football

Comeback win for Dortmund

Related Stories

Zidane recalls outcasts to good effect

Burnley slip closer to drop zone

Neil Humphreys: Mane main man in title charge

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football