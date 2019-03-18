Juventus suffer first league defeat

Juventus fell to their first Serie A defeat of the season yesterday as Genoa won 2-0, the second time they have taken points off the champions this term, having drawn 1-1 in Turin in October.

Stefano Sturaro put the home side in front in the second half before fellow substitute Goran Pandev secured the win with 10 minutes left.

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri, who left Cristiano Ronaldo out of the matchday squad, cut a frustrated figure.

"I expected a different Juventus," Allegri said.