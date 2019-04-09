Juventus' title triumph on hold after Napoli's draw with Genoa
Juventus were forced to wait at least another week to celebrate their eighth successive Serie A title, after second-placed Napoli drew 1-1 at home to Genoa yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Former Juve midfielder Stefano Sturaro was sent off after 28 minutes and Napoli capitalised on their numerical advantage by taking the lead in the 34th minute through Dries Mertens.
However, Darko Lazovic levelled the tie at the end of the first half to force a draw.
Juve, who are 20 points clear and ahead on their head-to-head record with Napoli, still need one more point to win the Scudetto. They face SPAL on Saturday. - REUTERS
