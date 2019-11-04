Juventus win Turin Derby to stay top of Serie A

Juventus stayed top of Serie A and maintained their winning ways against their less glamorous neighbours Torino when a second-half goal from Matthijs de Ligt gave them a 1-0 victory in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) Derby della Mole.

The 20-year-old Dutchman hooked the ball in following a corner-kick to score his first goal for the Turin club midway through the second half of a scrappy match.