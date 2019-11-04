Football

Juventus win Turin Derby to stay top of Serie A

Nov 04, 2019 06:00 am

Juventus stayed top of Serie A and maintained their winning ways against their less glamorous neighbours Torino when a second-half goal from Matthijs de Ligt gave them a 1-0 victory in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) Derby della Mole.

The 20-year-old Dutchman hooked the ball in following a corner-kick to score his first goal for the Turin club midway through the second half of a scrappy match.

Juve, who have been beaten only once by Torino since 1995, lead Serie A with 29 points from 11 games, one ahead of Inter Milan who earlier won 2-1 at Bologna. - REUTERS

