Juve’s MVP Paulo Dybala in race against time for Lyon decider

Paulo Dybala scored 16 goals in all competitions and set up 14 more.

On the verge of being sold to Manchester United last summer, Paulo Dybala is once again Juventus' talisman as the Italian champions race to get him ready for their Champions League showdown with Lyon.

This time last year Dybala, 26, looked to be the counterweight in Romelu Lukaku's transfer to Turin, but he has since re-established himself as the fulcrum of Juve's attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, scoring 16 goals in all competitions and setting up 14 more.

His form, after a slow start to the season, led to him being crowned Serie A's MVP on Tuesday, ahead of Ronaldo and European Golden Shoe winner Ciro Immobile of Lazio.

The Italian champions are feverishly trying to help the Argentine recover from a thigh injury, picked up the night they won their ninth straight Scudetto, in the hope he can start against Lyon tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

ROUND OF 16, 2ND LEG JUVENTUS LYON

The Italian media reported on Wednesday there is some optimism that he will be back in time to play some part in the clash at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve trail the Ligue 1 side, who lost on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain in the French League Cup final at the weekend, following their 1-0 defeat in France six months ago.

Lyon coach Rudi Garcia, who will be able to count on key forward Memphis Depay after his return from a serious knee injury, told the Gazzetta dello Sport that they are not going to defend the whole match.