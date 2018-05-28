Kahn fears for Karius' career

Former Bayern Munich goalkeeper Oliver Kahn dreads that the mistakes Loris Karius made in the Champions League final yesterday morning (Singapore time) could ruin the Liverpool shotstopper's career.

Karius gifted Real Madrid their opening goal in the 51st minute when, hurrying to start an attack, he threw the ball out in front of Real striker Karim Benzema, who stuck his leg out and turned the ball into the net.

Karius, 24, was also at fault for Real's third goal when Gareth Bale's speculative long-range effort flew in through the flapping arms of the Liverpool goalkeeper.

Kahn, a Champions League winner with Bayern in 2001, said Karius' display in the 3-1 defeat was the toughest he had watched.

"I'm lost for words," he told German broadcaster ZDF.

"I can't remember having seen something more brutal from a goalkeeping point of view than in this final. An evening like this can destroy a career."

Meanwhile, former Reds defender Mark Lawrenson sees no future for Karius at Anfield.

He told BBC: "I feel sorry for Karius, he will be absolutely heartbroken after his nightmare display in the Champions League final - but I don't see any way back for him at Liverpool ."

For now, the apologetic Reds custodian has the support of his manager and his teammates, reported Reuters.

"I don't feel anything right now. Today, I lost my team the game," Karius said.

"I'm sorry for everyone that the mistakes cost dearly. If I could go back in time, I would. Those goals cost us the title, basically. It's very hard right now, but that's the life of a goalkeeper. You have to get your head up again.

"Everyone tried to cheer me up, but there was just silence everywhere because everyone was really upset."

While acknowledging the mistakes, Liverpool manager Klopp said he had sympathy for the player he signed from his former club Mainz.

"What can I say? Loris knows it, everybody knows it. I really feel for him, he's a fantastic boy," Klopp said.

"The mistakes were obvious, we don't have to talk about that, it's all clear.

"Now, he has to deal with it, we have to deal with, we will do that - of course we will be with him, there's no doubt about that."

SUPPORT

Reds legend Alan Kennedy also had words of support for Karius, claiming Klopp will stick with the 24-year-old.

"He has to start next season,whatever the manager thinks over the next three months with new players and new goalkeepers coming in," said Kennedy.

"Will Klopp get a new goalkeeper? Probably not. He'll probably stick with the two lads that he has got."

Former Everton goalkeeper Neville Southall took to Twitter to express his support. "Feel sorry for Karius, but it's how you bounce back. I have been there, it's a dark place to be. I hope he comes through it. Stay strong. Believe in yourself."