Kane absent again but due to return soon: Reports

Harry Kane again failed to attend training with Tottenham Hotspur yesterday, but the England captain is expected back at the club later this week despite trying to force a big-money move to Manchester City, the London Evening Standard reported.

He was due back at Tottenham's training headquarters on Monday for a Covid-19 test and a fitness assessment following his three-week holiday after Euro 2020, but did not show up. The 28-year-old was not there yesterday either.

The Standard reported that Kane is said to believe the situation has been blown out of proportion, with Spurs now thought to be fully aware of his plans. But The Athletic reported that the club are angry about the situation that transpired on Monday and insist they were given no explanation.

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, reported Kane must self-isolate on his return from the Bahamas and as a result, may only be able to return to training at the end of the week or the start of next week.

Tottenham have declined to comment about his absence, but The Athletic suggested they are disappointed with the player and plan to hit him with a substantial fine.

Kane went public with his desire to leave Tottenham at the end of last season, having grown frustrated at their failure to win a major trophy since 2008.

The striker believes he has a "gentleman's agreement" with Spurs which allows him to move this year but, with three years left on his contract, club chairman Daniel Levy will not sell him on the cheap, if at all.

Former Ireland midfielder Andy Townsend believes Kane is "foolish and a bit naive" to think he has "a gentleman's agreement" with Levy.

Townsend told talkSPORT: "I think if Harry is relying on a gentleman's agreement with someone who is notoriously difficult to look in the eye, apparently, then I think he's been foolish and a bit naive."

Ex-England defender Rio Ferdinand feels that Kane was within his rights to take a stand if the club are refusing to sell him, saying on Twitter: "I'm not saying Harry Kane and his tactics to leave are wrong... Harry wants trophies and he isn't getting any younger."

Fellow former Three Lions defender Jamie Carragher responded to him, posting: "I disagree, it is wrong not to turn up for training.

"We all know he wants to go and can totally understand why. But Harry should not ruin his name or relationship with the supporters who idolise him just to get the move."