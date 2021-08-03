Kane absent from Tottenham’s pre-season tests

Harry Kane reportedly failed to turn up for his scheduled pre-season tests with Tottenham Hotspur yesterday, amid mounting speculation the striker wants to force a move to Manchester City.

The England captain was due back at Spurs' training headquarters for a Covid-19 test and a fitness assessment following his holiday after Euro 2020.

However, it was widely reported that Kane did not make an appearance at Spurs' Enfield base.

That sparked fresh talk that he is determined to engineer a transfer to Pep Guardiola's English Premier League champions.

Tottenham, who ironically face City on Aug 15 for their opening game of the new EPL season, have declined to comment about Kane's absence.

The 28-year-old went public with his desire to leave Spurs at the end of last season.

He had grown frustrated at Spurs' failure to win a major trophy since 2008, with their latest letdown coming in last season's League Cup final defeat by City.

He believes he has a "gentleman's agreement" with Spurs which allows him to move this year.