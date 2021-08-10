Kane in contention to face Man City: Nuno

Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo said star striker Harry Kane will be available to face Manchester City in their English Premier League opener on Sunday.

Kane has reported back to the club and is isolating at their training complex while fulfilling quarantine requirements following his holiday in the Bahamas and Florida, said Nuno yesterday.

The 28-year-old did not show up for pre-season training last week but maintained he "never refused" to train amid reports that he was trying to force a move to English Premier League champions City.

Asked about Kane's availability for the match, Nuno told Sky Sports: "All the players in the squad that work on a daily basis will be options for us, then it's up to us to decide."

Spurs' new boss said he has yet to speak with his captain, who will train alone until Thursday in order to comply with Covid-19 protocols.

"Harry is with us. He has to quarantine. He is in The Lodge but he is training," Nuno said, referring to the luxury residential facility for players at the training complex.

"We expect to integrate Harry when he follows all the protocols... I will speak with Harry probably as soon as possible... we have a training session tomorrow and with social distancing, hopefully, I will speak with Harry."