Kane: I will be staying at Spurs this summer

Harry Kane
Harry Kane has not started any of Tottenham Hotspur’s first three matches this season.AFP

Tottenham manager Nuno says the development is ‘fantastic news’

Aug 25, 2021 10:02 pm

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane said on Wednesday (Aug 25) that he will stay at the club and be “100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success”, ending weeks of speculation about a potential move to champions Manchester City.

“It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks,” the England captain wrote on Twitter.

“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success.”

The 28-year-old was a major target for City, with Citizens manager Pep Guardiola earlier this month saying that it was up to Tottenham to make the transfer happen.

Kane, who signed a six-year contract at Tottenham in 2018, was keen on a new challenge but an initial bid from City – reportedly worth £100 million (S$185.6m) – was not enough for Tottenham sanction the move.

The striker returned late to pre-season training following Euro 2020 and did not play in Tottenham’s opening two games of the season against City, in the English Premier League, and Pacos de Ferreira, in the Europa Conference League play-offs.

Harry Kane
Always easier when Harry Kane is not playing: Thomas Tuchel

He returned to action against Wolverhampton Wanderers last Sunday, coming off the bench to a loud reception from travelling Tottenham fans.

“Great news. Fantastic news,” said new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who hinted Kane could return to the starting line-up for Friday morning’s (Singapore time) Europa Conference League play-off, second leg.

“I think since Harry joined us, he has been working, so this is what we value. His attitude in training has been excellent.

“It’s finished, Harry is going to be with us. He is an option for tomorrow. It is great news for everybody.” – REUTERS, AFP

