Kane: I’m staying at Spurs this season

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane said yesterday that he will stay at the club and be "100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success", ending weeks of speculation about a potential move to champions Manchester City.

"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks," the England captain wrote on Twitter.

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success."

The 28-year-old was a target for City, with manager Pep Guardiola earlier this month saying that it was up to Tottenham to make the transfer happen.

Kane, who signed a six-year contract at Tottenham in 2018, was keen on a new challenge but an initial bid from City - reportedly worth £100 million (S$185.6m) - was not enough for Tottenham sanction the move.