Kane: Levy might want to sell me, I won't be worth £100m in 2-3 years

Harry Kane has reiterated his desire to win trophies "season in, season out".

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has suggested that the time is ripe for him to part ways with his boyhood club, as he aims to reach the level of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an interview with Gary Neville's The Overlap YouTube channel, the England captain said Spurs chairman Daniel Levy might want to cash in while his price tag stands at £100 million (S$188.8m), and reiterated his desire to win trophies "season in, season out".

Stating the need for an honest conversation with Levy, the 27-year-old said in the interview: "I'm not sure how that conversation will go, if I'm honest.

"But you know what it's like as players, you don't know what the chairman is thinking... I mean he might want to sell me. He might be thinking, 'If I could get 100 million for you, then why not?'

"I'm not going to be worth that for the next two or three years."

Manchester City, who are seeking a replacement for their outgoing record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, are said to be keen on two-time English Premier League Golden Boot winner Kane, reported The Guardian.

Pep Guardiola's side, who could add the Champions League crown to their EPL title and League Cup, are also one of few clubs who would be able to afford Kane's price tag and match his ambition.

Spurs, on the other hand, have missed out on the Champions League for the second season running after reaching the 2019 final under Mauricio Pochettino.

They slumped to seventh in the league table after a 2-1 home defeat by Aston Villa yesterday morning (Singapore time).

After the defeat, which dealt a heavy blow to their hopes of qualifying for the Europa League, Kane walked all four corners of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to applaud the 10,000 fans in attendance.

Interim boss Ryan Mason insisted that Kane was not bidding farewell to Spurs' fans, but Kane added in The Overlap interview, which was recorded earlier this month, that he will decide his future.

He said: "I don't want to come to the end of my career and have any regrets. I want to be the best I can be.

"I never said I'd stay at Spurs for the rest of my career and I've never said I'd leave Spurs."

Kane has scored 220 goals in 334 appearances for Spurs, but has yet to win a team trophy.

Insisting that his best has yet to come, he added: "I can produce better numbers than I'm producing at the moment.

"I'm not afraid to say, 'I want to be the best'. I want to try and get on the level Ronaldo and Messi got to. That's my ultimate goal - to be winning trophies season in, season out, scoring 50, 60, 70 goals season in, season out."