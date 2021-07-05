Kane to teammates: Seize the opportunity

England can take another step towards achieving their vision of winning a major tournament when they return to Wembley for their Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark, captain Harry Kane said.

Kane scored twice in England's 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine in Rome yesterday morning (Singapore time), as they reached the last four of a European Championship for the first time in 25 years.

The 27-year-old, who looked a pale shadow of his usual self in the opening two matches, was unlucky to not grab a hat-trick after Georgiy Bushchan got his fingertips to Kane's excellent volley.

In a flashback to Russia 2018, England's two other goals came via set-pieces as Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson scored headers.

Gareth Southgate's side will return to England's national stadium for the penultimate stage of the tournament on Thursday morning, which Kane described as an "incredible" occasion.

Said Kane: "We know it's going to be a tough game.

"But we know as well if we get it right and play how we know we can, then we have a great opportunity to get to a final.

"A lot of us playing now won't have the opportunity to have a big game like that at Wembley in a major tournament again.

"It's an opportunity for us and we have to grab it with both hands. We have to enjoy being in that environment."

Besides scoring four goals in a knockout match of a major tournament for the first time since the 1966 World Cup final, England have also kept a record seventh consecutive clean sheet.

Denmark won 1-0 on their last trip to Wembley in the Nations League last October, which came after a 0-0 draw in Copenhagen.

Southgate, who also led the Three Lions to the World Cup semi-finals, where they lost to Croatia, said they have to learn from that defeat.

JOURNEY

He said: "Teams have to go on a bit of a journey and they have to go through some pain sometimes to progress.

"We've had some great nights over the last four years but we've also had some painful ones and that's definitely helped us prepare for another tournament...

"We are in the semi-finals because of that spirit. Of course, the quality of our play is important, but I have seen lots of nations go out because they don't have the spirit of these boys...

"It's a chance to make history. We've never been to a European Championship final, it's not so much pressure but it's another challenge for these players to take on."

Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko tipped England as likely Euro 2020 finalists, saying: "The English team is really strong, individually and as a team as well, they have a great coach and they reached the semi-finals, and I can see that this team can make it to the final."