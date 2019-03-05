Kane wants Spurs to bounce back

Harry Kane insists Tottenham Hotspur will shake off their English Premier League collapse, as the England star looks to fire his team into the Champions League quarter-finals against Borussia Dortmund tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

In the space of seven days, Tottenham's hopes of winning the EPL have been shattered by defeats by Burnley and Chelsea and Saturday's North London Derby draw with Arsenal.

ROUND OF 16, 2ND LEG BORUSSIA DORTMUND TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

It was just the latest Tottenham failure when the stakes have been at their highest since Mauricio Pochettino took charge five years ago.

Only a last-minute Hugo Lloris penalty save from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang prevented Arsenal from inflicting Spurs' third successive loss.

But Kane is convinced they are capable of recovering from a painful week, as he challenged his team to use their Champions League last-16, second leg in Dortmund as fuel for a revival.

"Two disappointing results in a week, this was the perfect game, a North London Derby to show passion and show fans we are ready to fight for the rest of the season," said Kane, who scored their penalty equaliser against Arsenal.

"It's a point, we wanted three but it stops the losing streak and we can focus on Dortmund and then Southampton.

"Over the last week, we have put ourselves under pressure, but we have done it in the past and every game is a big game."

Tottenham have one foot in the last eight after a 3-0 first-leg win at Wembley.

Now they must finish the job against Dortmund to book their first Champions League quarter-final appearance since 2011.

That would leave them within touching distance of their first European semi-final since winning the Uefa Cup in 1984.

Progressing in Europe's elite club competition could be essential for Spurs to convince Kane that they can provide him with the platform to win honours.

Without a trophy since the 2008 League Cup, Tottenham's barren spell is reportedly weighing heavily on Kane, who was said to be "devastated and angry" following their 2-0 loss at Chelsea last Wednesday.

Ironically, their form has dipped at the exact moment Kane, 25, returned from an ankle injury. He is back ahead of schedule, prompting some to suggest he has rushed back too soon.

But Kane has scored in two of his three games over the last week, taking his goal tally for the season to 22.

To claim the 2018 World Cup top-scorer is an impediment to Spurs in any way would be met with derision from Pochettino.

The manager is adamant Kane is one of the world's best strikers and his Champions League record supports that belief.