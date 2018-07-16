Kane wins World Cup Golden Boot

England may have lost their third-place play-off against Belgium on Saturday but at least their captain has something to smile about.

England captain Harry Kane has won the World Cup Golden Boot with six goals. This despite the Tottenham Hotspur man failing to register a shot on target in his last three matches.

The 24-year-old scored five of his six goals in two group-stage matches against minnows Panama and Tunisia. His only other goal was a penalty against Colombia in the Round of 16.

Asked about the prospect of winning the Golden Boot after the third-place play-off, Kane said: "It shows we had a good group stage, scored a lot of goals.

"Obviously I'm disappointed I couldn't get a goal in the last few games.

"Sometimes it goes for you, sometimes it doesn't. But if I win it, it'll be something I'll be very proud of."

Former England international Gary Neville, believes Kane's struggles could be the result of him carrying a knock.

He told Sky Sports: "Harry Kane's going to win the Golden Boot, but since the 90 minutes finished against Colombia - the extra-time, the Sweden game, the semi-final and the third-place play-off - he's not been himself.

"We couldn't speak more highly of him during the tournament in terms of what he has done, but he's not been himself for three games now.

"He doesn't look fit to me at all."

"You can talk about the midfield but he hasn't been himself for the last three games and that has been a big factor as well."

TOP SCORERS

6 goals

Harry Kane (England)

4 goals

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

Denis Cheryshev (Russia)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Antoine Griezmann (France)

Kylian Mbappe (France)

OTHER AWARD WINNERS