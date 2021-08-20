Kante, Jorginho & de Bruyne up for Uefa Player of the Year award

Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho have been shortlisted for the Uefa Men's Player of the Year award for 2020/21, along with Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne, it was announced yesterday.

The winner will be revealed at a ceremony in Istanbul next Thursday, when the draw for this season's Champions League will also take place.

Midfield duo Jorginho and Kante both starred as Chelsea beat de Bruyne's City 1-0 in the Champions League final in Porto in May.

Jorginho then helped Italy win Euro 2020.

The shortlist was selected by a jury composed of the coaches of the 24 national teams who took part in Euro 2020, 80 coaches of the clubs who played in the group stages of last season's Champions League and Europa League, as well as one journalist from each of Uefa's 55 member associations.