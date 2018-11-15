Kante rejected Chelsea's offshore payment: report

France midfielder N'Golo Kante refused to have part of his Chelsea salary paid under advantageous tax terms in Jersey or to receive offshore payments for his image rights, according to a Football Leaks investigation published yesterday.

The report by French investigative site Mediapart says that six weeks before Kante left Leicester for Chelsea in 2016, a company called NK Promotions was registered in Jersey, in an apparent attempt to pay 10 per cent of the players' income abroad to avoid tax.

At first, Kante's lawyer suggested his client would "approve" the set-up, but last year the 27-year-old insisted through his tax advisor that he refused to take any offshore payments.