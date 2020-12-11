Karim Benzema double sends Real Madrid through to last 16
Karim Benzema netted two identical headers to secure Real Madrid a place in the Champions League last 16 with a 2-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach yesterday morning (Singapore time), easing the pressure on coach Zinedine Zidane.
Record 13-time champions Real started the match in third place, at risk of failing to qualify from the group stage for the first time in their history, but delivered an assured performance at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium.
Despite the defeat, Gladbach also progressed to the last 16, following Inter Milan's 0-0 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk at the San Siro. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now