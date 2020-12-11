Karim Benzema double sends Real Madrid through to last 16

Karim Benzema netted two identical headers to secure Real Madrid a place in the Champions League last 16 with a 2-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach yesterday morning (Singapore time), easing the pressure on coach Zinedine Zidane.

Record 13-time champions Real started the match in third place, at risk of failing to qualify from the group stage for the first time in their history, but delivered an assured performance at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium.