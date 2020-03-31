Karim Benzema: I’m an F1 car, Olivier Giroud’s a go-kart

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema has mocked France striker Olivier Giroud by likening himself to a Formula One car and Giroud a go-kart.

Benzema has not played for France since 2015 and watched from afar as Giroud spearheaded the team's World Cup triumph in Russia two years ago.

With over 500 appearances for Real Madrid and in his 11th season with the Spanish giants, no questions remain over Benzema's playing skills.

Asked about the Chelsea forward during a question and answer session on Instagram on Sunday night, Benzema said: "You can't confuse a Formula One car with a go-kart, and I'm being kind. I know I'm a Formula One car...

"It works because he's there, that's it. It's not going to be spectacular. (Antoine) Griezmann and (Kylian) Mbappe get seen more while he rolls his sleeves up and does the dirty work.

"But does everyone like his game? I don't know."

During the 2016 and 2017 seasons ahead of up Russia 2018, Giroud scored 16 goals for France in 24 games.