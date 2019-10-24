Karl-Heinz Rummenigge blasts Bayern display after 3-2 Olympiakos win
Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has slammed their performance, following a 3-2 Champions League Group B win at Olympiakos yesterday morning (Singapore time).
"I don't think the performance we produced will bring us success if we don't get a handle on things," he bluntly told the squad.
Goals from Robert Lewandowski (brace) and Corentin Tolisso secured the win which came at a price.
Lucas Hernandez damaged ankle ligaments and is expected to be out "for weeks", with fellow centre-back Niklas Suele already sidelined for at least six months after tearing knee ligaments on Saturday. - AFP
Maurizio Sarri pleased with calm Juventus in win over Lokomotiv Moscow
Maurizio Sarri praised Juventus for not losing their heads as they came from behind to defeat Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 in their Champions League Group D clash in Turin yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Aleksei Miranchuk put the visitors ahead on 30 minutes, but Paulo Dybala's quick-fire double (77th, 79th) gave Juve the win, keeping the Italian giants unbeaten in all competitions this season.
"It became a difficult match when we conceded first, but we did well not to lose our heads. We knew we could get back into the match," Sarri said. - AFP
Real Madrid defeat Galatasaray 1-0 to secure first UCL win this season
A goal from German midfielder Toni Kroos gave Real Madrid their first win of this season's Champions League - a 1-0 victory at Galatasaray yesterday morning (Singapore time).
With the win, Real, who were without Gareth Bale and Luka Modric, moved up to second in Group A, but are five points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.
Meanwhile, the Spanish Football Federation has confirmed that the El Clasico between Barcelona and Real, which was supposed to take place at the Nou Camp on Saturday, will be postponed to Dec 18 due to unrest in Catalonia. - REUTERS
