Karl-Heinz Rummenigge blasts Bayern display after 3-2 Olympiakos win

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has slammed their performance, following a 3-2 Champions League Group B win at Olympiakos yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"I don't think the performance we produced will bring us success if we don't get a handle on things," he bluntly told the squad.

Goals from Robert Lewandowski (brace) and Corentin Tolisso secured the win which came at a price.