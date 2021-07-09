Kasper Hjulmand fumes over England's penalty

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand could not hide his disappointment about the penalty decision that led to Harry Kane's extra-time winner, as the Danes exited Euro 2020 with a 2-1 semi-final defeat by England.

With the score at 1-1 after full-time, Raheem Sterling burst into the area in the 102nd minute and went to ground after a challenge by Joakim Maehle.

"I went into the box and he stuck his right leg out, and it touched my leg, so it was a clear penalty," Sterling told ITV.

Said Hjulmand: "We're just very disappointed that we were so close to the final... it was a penalty that shouldn't have been a penalty, and that annoys me right now.

"It's a bitter way to leave a tournament."

Several pundits agreed with the Denmark coach.

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho told talkSPORT, "For me, it's never a penalty", but he also said the better team won.

Former Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann said: "They won with a penalty which was a blatant dive."

There were also two balls on the pitch then and some felt that Dutch referee Danny Makkelie should have stopped play.

But that did not happen and, following a video assistant referee (VAR) review of Maehle's challenge on Sterling, a penalty was awarded.

Harry Kane's spot-kick was saved by Kasper Schmeichel, but Kane scored from the rebound to complete England's comeback.