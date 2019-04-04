Kean defends goal celebration amid racist abuse

Juventus forward Moise Kean has stood by his goal celebration, saying it was the best way to answer racism, after some blamed it for the 19-year-old suffering alleged racist abuse in a Serie A match at Cagliari yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Kean, who was jeered throughout the game, turned in Rodrigo Bentancur's cross with five minutes left to complete a 2-0 win for runaway leaders Juve and then stood in front of the Cagliari fans behind the goal and opened his arms.

In response, Cagliari's supporters made the noise which is described in Italy as "buu" and is regarded as a racist insult, although some fans argue it is simply to annoy opposing players regardless of race.

Kean later posted a picture of the celebration with the message: "The best way to respond to racism."

His teammate, France midfielder Blaise Matuidi, posted the same picture with the message: "Black and White. #notoracism."

DECISION

Serie A's disciplinary committee is likely to deal with the incidents tomorrow.

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci said that Kean was partly to blame for the incidents, for not celebrating with his teammates.

Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini denied the crowd had been racist, saying he heard "mostly boos" and that the Cagliari fans would have reacted the same way if "any other player" had performed a similar celebration.

Meanwhile, European football's anti-discrimination watchdog Fare described racism in football as the "Italian epidemic" and said there had been an alarming rise in incidents.

Under the heading "Italian epidemic", Fare published a statement on Twitter which read: "Our message to Italian football on the alarming rise in racist incidents is simple. Enough is enough."