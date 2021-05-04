Keep calm and know what you have to do: Pep

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his players must control their emotions and take the opportunity to make history when they face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final, second leg tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

City hold a 2-1 lead after last week's impressive performance in Paris and Guardiola's men are on the cusp of their first Champions League final.

"In these games, you don't need much emotions," said Guardiola. "Be calm and know what you have to do.

"What we have to do is no different to what they've done in last seven months, go out there, play our game and win."

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is doubtful for the match at the Etihad Stadium, having missed PSG's 2-1 win over Lens last Saturday with a calf injury.

Video footage on social media showed the French star limping on his arrival in Manchester, but Guardiola has no doubts over Mbappe's availability.