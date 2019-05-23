Keep faith with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, urges Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie has urged Manchester United to keep faith with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the under-fire manager's turbulent end to his first season in charge.

Solskjaer presided over a miserable conclusion to a campaign that saw United fail to qualify for the Champions League after finishing sixth in the English Premier League.

However, van Persie, whose goals helped United win their last league title in 2013, is adamant Solskjaer deserves more time to get the club back on track.

"I think it's the perfect match, it's just they're having a bad spell," van Persie told BBC Sport yesterday.

"Back in the day, it was normal for a manager to get time.

"Nowadays, if you lose six games, you're out.

"Is that the solution?

"Give someone time, especially if it's a kid from the club."

Former United striker Solskjaer had made a positive impact after replacing the sacked Jose Mourinho as interim boss last December.

Solskjaer oversaw a 15-match unbeaten domestic run and led United to a stunning Champions League last-16, second-leg win over Paris Saint-Germain.

But United's form dipped dramatically once Solskjaer was hired on a permanent basis in March and a run of six defeats from their last 10 games shattered their top-four hopes.

Solskjaer's problems have mounted amid claims that United midfielder Paul Pogba wants to join Real Madrid, while the boss is reportedly unhappy with the fitness levels and commitment of some of his squad.

The 46-year-old needs to make a flying start to next season if he is to avoid calls for his dismissal.

A good pre-season would be key to that.

United begin their preparations in Australia in mid-July against Perth Glory and Leeds United before heading to Singapore for the International Champions Cup.

