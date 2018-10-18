Keita adds to Reds' injury woes

Guinean midfielder Naby Keita went off with a suspected muscle strain in their 1-1 draw against Rwanda yesterday morning (Singapore time), becoming the third Liverpool player in five days to suffer an injury scare during the African Nations Cup qualifiers.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah had to be taken off with a groin strain when Egypt beat eSwatini 4-1 in Cairo on Friday and Sadio Mane suffered a thumb injury in Senegal's 3-0 win over Sudan in Dakar on Saturday.