Kelechi Iheanacho nets hat-trick as Leicester City run riot

Mar 15, 2021 06:00 am

Leicester City yesterday cruised to a 5-0 win over Sheffield United, who had parted ways with manager Chris Wilder by mutual consent on Saturday.

A Kelechi Iheanacho hat-trick, along with a strike by Ayoze Perez and an own goal by Ethan Ampadu , condemned the visiting Blades to their heaviest league defeat since 2000.

LAST NIGHT'S OTHER RESULT:

  • Southampton 1 Brighton 2
