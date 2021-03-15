Kelechi Iheanacho nets hat-trick as Leicester City run riot

Leicester City yesterday cruised to a 5-0 win over Sheffield United, who had parted ways with manager Chris Wilder by mutual consent on Saturday.

A Kelechi Iheanacho hat-trick, along with a strike by Ayoze Perez and an own goal by Ethan Ampadu , condemned the visiting Blades to their heaviest league defeat since 2000.

