Kelechi Iheanacho nets hat-trick as Leicester City run riot
Leicester City yesterday cruised to a 5-0 win over Sheffield United, who had parted ways with manager Chris Wilder by mutual consent on Saturday.
A Kelechi Iheanacho hat-trick, along with a strike by Ayoze Perez and an own goal by Ethan Ampadu , condemned the visiting Blades to their heaviest league defeat since 2000.
LAST NIGHT'S OTHER RESULT:
- Southampton 1 Brighton 2
