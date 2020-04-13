Kenny Dalglish thanks health workers after discharging from hospital

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish thanked fans for their support yesterday after leaving hospital following a positive test for Covid-19.

Dalglish, 69, found out he had the coronavirus after being admitted to hospital last Wednesday for treatment for an infection after developing a gallstones problem. He was discharged last Saturday night.

"Thank you for all of your well wishes over the last few days," said Dalglish in a statement issued by Liverpool yesterday.

"I'm delighted to be back home with the family after receiving brilliant care from the NHS (Britain's National Health Service), which we appreciate now more than ever.

"Marina (Dalglish's wife) and I would like to express our immense gratitude to the medical staff who cared for me and who continue to treat countless others throughout the country during an incredibly challenging period."

Dalglish confirmed the couple would be in "full lockdown" for "another seven days or so".

There are fears that the warm weather across Britain over the Easter weekend will see the public flout government guidelines on social distancing, instead of going out only to maintain health and purchase essential supplies.

But a concerned Dalglish said: "I know the sun is shining for many of you, but I urge you to stay home and follow the government guidelines to the letter."

Earlier the Scotland great, in an interview with the Sunday Post, also praised the "absolutely brilliant" hospital staff, adding: "People may think my name got me the best of care, but every patient in the NHS gets the best of care."

At Anfield, Dalglish captured eight English league titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups and three European Cups as a player and in two managerial spells. He also led Blackburn Rovers to the league title as a manager.