Kepa Arrizabalaga to start against Krasnodar, but Hakim Ziyech is out

Kepa Arrizabalaga will start in goal for Chelsea in tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) Champions League home game against Krasnodar, but winger Hakim Ziyech will miss out due to a hamstring injury, manager Frank Lampard said yesterday.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE, GROUP E CHELSEA KRASNODAR

Ziyech was substituted during Chelsea's 3-1 English Premier League victory against Leeds United last Sunday morning, with 19-year-old Billy Gilmour set to deputise for the Moroccan.

"Ziyech is going for a scan this afternoon so I will have more information later. Callum Hudson-Odoi is also out with a hamstring problem," Lampard said.

Spaniard Arrizabalaga, who became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when he joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, has struggled to adapt and was dropped following the arrival of Edouard Mendy.

"Kepa starts. It is about attitude and how you play, his situation now is different with Mendy's form. Kepa is training brilliantly well and acting brilliantly well," Lampard added.