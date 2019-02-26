Kepa could have cost Sarri his job: Shearer

Chelsea's David Luiz (left) said he told Kepa Arrizabalaga to respect manager Maurizio Sarri's decision to take him off.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's open act of defiance towards Maurizio Sarri in the League Cup final defeat by Manchester City yesterday morning (Singapore time) could cost the Blues manager his job, said Alan Shearer.

With the match deadlocked at 0-0 after extra-time, Sarri called for reserve goalkeeper Willy Caballero - who saved three penalties for Manchester City in their League Cup final win over Liverpool in 2016 - to replace Arrizabalaga.

The Spaniard appeared to be injured as he prevented City's Sergio Aguero from scoring in the closing moments of extra-time, and Sarri ordered his substitution before Chelsea went on to lose 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out at Wembley.

But with the change already displayed to the stadium by the fourth official, and Caballero ready to come on, Arrizabalaga insisted he was fit to carry on and remained on the field to the visible anger of Sarri.

The Italian stormed off before returning to watch his side lose the spot-kick battle.

City defender Vincent Kompany admitted he didn't want Caballero to be between the sticks for the penalty shoot-out, while former Blues defender Mario Melchiot told Sky Sports: "If you have a goalkeeper who knows the opponent... psychologically, you're already 1-0 ahead."

After the match, Sarri tried to play down the incident, saying: "It was a big misunderstanding because I understood that he had a cramp...

"The goalkeeper wanted only to let me know that he was in condition to go to the penalties.

"Kepa was right, but in the wrong way."

The 24-year-old Arrizabalaga also tried to put a positive spin on what had transpired, tweeting: "At no time has it been my intention to disobey the coach or any of his decisions.

"I think everything has been misunderstood... My intention was to express that I was in a good position to continue."

Former Chelsea manager Ruud Gullit didn't buy the explanations, calling it "just a political answer for the newspapers".

He said on the BBC: "Everybody knows what happened. The way he (Sarri) reacted... said everything. It's undermined him and his authority."

The English Premier League's all-time top scorer Alan Shearer, meanwhile, believes Arrizabalaga's actions could cost Sarri his job at Stamford Bridge.

He wrote in his column for The Sun: "Kepa made a fool of his manager in front of millions of people. This when Sarri was already under huge pressure and on the brink...

"The astonishing incident could and probably will end up costing Sarri his job."

His former strike partner at Blackburn Rovers, Chris Sutton, felt Arrizabalaga, who became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when he joined Chelsea for £71.6 million (S$126.2m) last August, should never play for Chelsea again.

The former Blues striker wrote in his Daily Mail column: "Kepa should never play for Chelsea again. To point-blank refuse to be substituted is a disgrace. It's disgusting. I have never seen anything like it."

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta was also the subject of ire for failing to intervene with his compatriot Arrizabalaga. After the match, he said he had not done so as he was at the other side of the pitch.

The agent of Chelsea defender Antonio Ruediger, Saif Rubie, tweeted: "He needs to have the captaincy taken off him, GK dropped for the foreseeable future."

Amid the almost overwhelming criticism for Arrizabalaga, the Spaniard found support from an unlikely source.

While admitting that the incident made him feel sad for Sarri, former Blues boss Jose Mourinho said on sports-streaming service DAZN: "The goalkeeper wants to show his personality, his confidence, wants to show that he is there and wants to be at the shoot-out and make saves - and I like that."