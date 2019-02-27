Kepa fined one week’s wages by Chelsea

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been fined a week's wages by the club, after defying manager Maurizio Sarri and refusing to be substituted during the League Cup final last Sunday.

"Although there was a misunderstanding, on reflection, I made a big mistake with how I handled the situation," Arrizabalaga said in a statement on Chelsea's website which announced the fine.

The club simultaneously published a statement from Sarri in which he said the pair had spoken following the row, which occurred in extra-time of the match which Manchester City won 4-3 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes.

The comments came ahead of Chelsea's English Premier League home clash against Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"He has apologised to me, his teammates and the club," said the Chelsea manager.

"It is up to the club if they want to discipline him according to the club rules, but for me this matter is now closed."

Sarri, who reacted furiously when Arrizabalaga refused to be substituted after needing treatment in the closing stages, said the incident had been a "misunderstanding".