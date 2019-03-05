Kepa makes amends and earns praise from Sarri

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri was in the mood to forgive and forget, after his recalled goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga produced a fine display in their 2-1 win at Fulham in the English Premier League on Sunday.

Just a week after Arrizabalaga's refusal to be substituted in Chelsea's League Cup final defeat by Manchester City had enraged Sarri, the young goalkeeper was left to bathe in the Italian's praise for his excellence at Craven Cottage.

"He played very well, it was a normal decision (to bring him back)," Sarri told Sky Sports as Chelsea moved within two points of fourth spot in the race for Champions League football.

"He paid with the club and the team, now the situation is closed. There wasn't another way but I think that Kepa is a man. He understood and reacted really very well."

As a punishment for his Wembley defiance, Sarri had dropped Arrizabalaga for the midweek win over Tottenham Hotspur and the Spaniard, who apologised to the club and his teammates for his actions, was also fined a week's wages.

"I spoke with him during the week, he understood," Sarri added.

"His training was really very good, the reaction today was very good. I know the man, he is very good. He made a mistake, but now that is enough."

Having drafted Arrizabalaga back into the line-up for the West London Derby after Willy Caballero had filled in for him expertly in the 2-0 win over Spurs, Sarri was rewarded with a top performance after one early, careless handling error.

With Chelsea 1-0 up, the Spaniard made a brilliant, acrobatic save to keep out Aleksandar Mitrovic.

He also repelled efforts from Tom Cairney and Joe Bryan as his side recorded a second straight win with goals by Gonzalo Higuain and Jorginho.

Sarri believes there's more to come from Higuain, saying: "He is not at his top level physically but could have scored three times today.