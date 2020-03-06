Kevin de Bruyne doubtful for Manchester Derby

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is unsure how long Kevin de Bruyne (left) will be out for.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is a doubt for the derby against Manchester United on Monday morning (Singapore time) due to a shoulder injury, says boss Pep Guardiola.

The Belgian missed City's 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup fifth round yesterday morning.

De Bruyne came off the bench in their League Cup final win over Aston Villa at Wembley on Sunday, but was injured late in the game and Guardiola was unsure how long he would be out for.

"Kevin was not fit," said the Spaniard, after City booked their FA Cup quarter-final spot against Newcastle United through a Sergio Aguero strike.

"It was the last game in the last minute - he fell down in a bad position. We don't know how long, hopefully not too much. I don't know right now."

Guardiola, however, said that teenager Phil Foden, who was the Man of the Match against Villa, will play at Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old was an unused substitute at Hillsborough - the first time this season that he has not been picked in a cup match against lower league opposition.

When asked why Foden did not play, Guardiola said: "They were playing good, I didn't want to move much.

"He's ready. He has to be ready. Next game, he's going to play."

Guardiola also confirmed that right-back Kyle Walker, who had made six consecutive starts before the Sheffield Wednesday match, was given a rest, with Joao Cancelo taking his place.

"Kyle has played a lot lately, so we gave him rest for the next games," he said.

After the Manchester Derby, City will face four games over the next two weeks.

It was announced on Tuesday that City's rearranged home match with Arsenal, which should have taken place last weekend, will be played next Wednesday, with Guardiola coming up against his former assistant Mikel Arteta.

That is followed by a home game against Burnley in the English Premier League on March 14, and the return leg of the Champions League last-16 tie with Real Madrid on March 17.

They will then meet Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-final at St James' Park, before the international break.

City were not at their best against Wednesday, but remain on track in their defence of the FA Cup.

"The important thing is that we are there in the next round," added Guardiola.

"This was our fourth away game in a row and we have spent a lot of mental energy in the last few games. We didn't concede one shot on target and that means a lot.

"We corrected a few things in the second half and we could have scored more."